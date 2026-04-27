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Revealed: Bayern Munich sought Pep Guardiola's advice before hiring Vincent Kompany amid 'question marks' over former Burnley manager
The Guardiola phone call
Eberl has admitted that the path to appointing Kompany in 2024 was far from straightforward, revealing that the club turned to their former manager, Guardiola, for a character reference. The Belgian had just experienced a difficult season in the Premier League, resulting in relegation with Burnley, which naturally led to internal hesitation at the Allianz Arena. Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF, Eberl explained the pivotal moment that secured the 40-year-old the job.
"When the question came up whether we were really sure, I said to Kalle [Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, former Bayern chairman]: 'Kalle, you're so close to Pep, aren't you?' Call him and ask what he thinks of Kompany. That was the breakthrough," Eberl stated.
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Addressing the initial 'question marks'
The appointment of Kompany was seen as a gamble by many outside the club, and Eberl was honest about the fact that the Belgian was not the initial top choice to replace Tuchel. The club had spent months searching for a successor, facing high-profile rejections before circling back to the 40-year-old, whose pedigree as a manager was still being questioned in Germany.
"I did get the feeling that there were initially some question marks and surprise when I put forward the name [Kompany]," Eberl admitted. "Of course, we had received rejections beforehand. It's no secret that Julian Nagelsmann was a possibility, that we spoke with Ralf Rangnick, that we spoke with Oliver Glasner. Some also wanted Hansi Flick back. We don't need to beat around the bush about that. As I have said before: Vincent Kompany was indeed already on our list. But to be honest - and I am being completely open about this - I didn't dare propose Vincent Kompany first. Instead, we first approached top coaches with name and fame."
The Kompany effect in Munich
The decision has been vindicated by silverware and a renewed sense of resilience within the squad. Kompany has since led Bayern to successive Bundesliga titles and a German Super Cup, and they currently find themselves in the semi-finals of the Champions League and final of the DFB-Pokal. His ability to manage big personalities was recently on display during a dramatic turnaround against Mainz.
Midfielder Leon Goretzka recently highlighted the manager's forceful nature, revealing that at half-time, they got a proper telling-off after falling 3-0 behind. Kompany himself noted the importance of passion over systems in such moments, explaining that a comeback of that magnitude is driven as much by emotion as by strategy. He said: “I’ve experienced moments like that myself during my career, I’ve been in that dressing room when it’s 3-0 down at the break, and it feels like the game is over. But you have to channel anger, refuse to accept defeat, then go full throttle and keep pressing the opposition until the final minute. That’s exactly what the lads did.”
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Chasing European glory against PSG
With the domestic title already secured, Kompany’s focus has shifted toward the Champions League. Bayern have reached the semi-finals, where a heavyweight clash against Paris Saint-Germain awaits. The winner of that tie will face either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid in the final, offering Kompany a chance to prove his elite credentials on the world's biggest stage just three years after managing in the Championship. Ultimately, by trusting the word of one of football's greatest managers, Eberl has found the perfect candidate to lead Bayern's new generation, successfully turning initial question marks into an era of renewed dominance.