Referee booed off field in Man Utd's pre-season friendly defeat to Wrexham as £50m signing Andrey Santos first appearance

The final whistle in Helsinki was met with a chorus of boos directed at the officiating crew following United's opening pre-season loss. With 20,069 fans in attendance, the atmosphere turned sour in the dying minutes when young midfielder Dan Gore went down inside the penalty area. Despite heavy pressure from the Red Devils’ players and vocal demands from the stands, the referee waved away the appeals, leading to a hostile reception as the officials left the pitch.

While results in July rarely carry long-term significance, the manner of the defeat will frustrate Michael Carrick. United were hoping to start their summer schedule on a high note, but they were instead left to rue a lack of creativity and clear-cut chances. For the Hollywood-backed Wrexham, it was another famous victory to add to their growing collection, having previously beaten a United side 3-1 during their 2023 tour of the United States in San Diego.