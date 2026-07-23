Real Madrid contact Man City to DENY Rodri approach as transfer agreement reports leave Spanish giants fuming

While certain members of the Bernabeu hierarchy admire Rodri following his dominant World Cup campaign with Spain, those voices remain a minority. On the other hand, AS reports that Rodri desires a return to La Liga to join Real, though he has maintained utmost respect for City in public statements. However, with the midfielder rejecting a new deal as he enters the final year of his contract, City are prepared to listen to offers around €60m (£51m/$68.5m).