Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, Robert Sanchez & the 15 players Chelsea MUST sell in the summer transfer window

It's clear the Blues are facing yet another clear-out regardless of whether they are able to secure Champions League football or not

Despite spending north of £1 billion ($1.3bn) under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's stewardship, Chelsea somehow still haven't got it right. As the end of the 2024-25 term draws into view, the Blues' season looked to be unravelling ahead of Sunday's win over Fulham, though the level of performance did little suggest they have the staying power in the Premier League's top-five race.

Regardless, it's becoming increasingly clear the squad needs another summer overhaul rather than simple fine-tuning. Whether under-fire Enzo Maresca will be the man to oversee those changes remains to be seen as the west Londoners battle to secure Champions League qualification, but a hugely underwhelming second half of the campaign has highlighted some serious flaws in their ranks.

As planning begins for next season, Chelsea have as many as 15 players who could, and perhaps should, be deemed expendable, as the club looks to reset as well as raise useful funds. These, then, are the names they ought to be looking to move on when the summer transfer window opens...