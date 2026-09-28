Rafael Leao reveals the massive difference Jorge Jesus has made to Portugal compared to Roberto Martinez after victory over Norway

Leao has been quick to praise the immediate structural improvements brought to the national side by Jesus. Following a hard-fought victory against Norway, Leao pointed towards a newfound resilience that he believes was lacking during the previous era under Roberto Martinez. The winger noted that while the team has always possessed immense flair in the final third, their ability to lock down games has reached a new level under the former Benfica and Sporting CP boss, who took over with a clear mandate to tighten the backline.

"What changed in the team is that Jesus brought us a very strong defensive capacity. Norway had a lot of possession and from start to finish we managed to stay compact, defend with the ball in play, and also on set pieces. That was what we lacked to make the difference in big games because we had very good attacking quality and we lacked in the defensive part," Leao revealed, as quoted by A Bola.