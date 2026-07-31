AFP
Prime Minister Andy Burnham calls for 'wrong man' Gianni Infantino to be replaced as FIFA president
Burnham condemns Infantino leadership
Burnham has launched a stinging attack on Infantino’s leadership of FIFA following a wave of backlash against plans to commercialise the organisation. The resistance has intensified following the resignation of senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro and formal opposition from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), UEFA, and CONCACAF. Burnham argued that Infantino’s attempt to sell off a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors represents a fundamentally flawed decision for the future of world football.
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Prime Minister demands change
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Burnham openly condemned the proposed private equity scheme. He said: "This was an outrageous suggestion," before questioning Infantino's suitability to remain in charge of FIFA: "The idea that it could even be brought forward shows that, in my view, [he] is the wrong man to lead the organisation."
Private equity blueprint rejected
Burnham's scathing critique reflects a broader global resistance, including a firm stance taken by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
In an official statement, the AFC rejected plans to establish the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) commercial subsidiary and stressed the necessity of preserving the integrity of football's premier tournament: "The Fifa World Cup is the pinnacle of global football and derives its strength from the participation of all Confederations and the world's leading football nations.
"Any proposal that risks undermining the unity and universal character of the competition must be reconsidered."
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Infantino faces mounting pressure
Dwindling political support and potential opposition from a majority of confederation votes have left FIFA’s commercialisation plans teetering on the brink of collapse. With an opposing bloc comprising 136 member associations, Infantino faces a genuine leadership crisis ahead of formal decision-making.
FIFA must now urgently undertake a comprehensive review of its governance framework and decision-making processes to heal growing global divisions.
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