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'Potential to be the best in the world' - Owen Hargreaves backs Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo for superstardom
A spectacular European return
Manchester United returned to the Champions League in truly spectacular fashion on Thursday, securing a comprehensive 4-0 victory against tournament debutants Sabah at Old Trafford. Manager Michael Carrick kept his absolute faith in a midfield pairing of Mainoo and Youri Tielemans for the European clash.
After surprisingly falling out of favour under previous manager Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has completely thrived under Carrick's guidance. The young midfielder delivered another commanding performance, prompting immense admiration for a player who cost the club nothing but now looks absolutely priceless on the biggest stage.
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Praise for a priceless academy graduate
Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Hargreaves did not hold back in his assessment of Mainoo. He stated: "I’ve never seen Kobbie play bad. Every time I watch him play football, I think, 'How can somebody not play this young man?' I just think he’s a fabulous football player. Academy-grown, didn’t cost a club a pound, and when you think about some of the fees that these players are going for. Obviously, they signed Santos and Tielemans for £85 million combined. Baleba was probably £70m. What would Kobbie be worth? It’s worth more than them all. No disrespect to any of them, but I just love his game."
A future superstar for Manchester United
Hargreaves continued to highlight the immense potential that Mainoo possesses, emphasising his technical gifts and ability to handle pressure. Hargreaves explained: "You can just pass him the ball anywhere at any time. Technically, just so gifted, glides with the ball. That’s what a Man United midfielder needs to do at all times. Obviously, with Bruno in front of him, whether he plays as a six or an eight, he’s what you build around. He’s a star. I think he’s gonna be a superstar. He’s only 21 years old, and he plays like he’s 30. That’s how he plays football in the most stressful environment – just chilled."
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Crucial derby test awaits
Manchester United must now turn their attention to a massive Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday. With Mainoo firmly established as a crucial piece of the midfield puzzle, Carrick will rely heavily on his composure. If United are to disrupt the perfect start of a City side, Mainoo will need to deliver another world-class performance.
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