Portugal player ratings vs Spain: It's over for Cristiano Ronaldo! CR7's World Cup career ends in bitter disappointment as Bruno Fernandes no-shows again

The first half of the Iberian derby was evenly matched. Joao Cancelo lashed over from range at one end seven minutes in, and Mikel Oyarzabal was played clean through at the other straight afterwards only to pull his shot wide.

As the two sides continued to exchange attacks, Ronaldo drew a routine stop from the angle and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa sprang into action to make an excellent double save from Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena's curling efforts.

Portugal edged into the ascendency late in the half. Joao Felix's back-post header caused chaos in the Spanish box, but Ronaldo's improvised flick towards goal didn't have enough power to bother Unai Simon. The Seleccao's best moment arrived shortly before the break, when Nuno Mendes' fierce strike was deflected onto the crossbar.

The second period was largely a damp squib, although Costa was forced to push a Yamal free-kick over the top and Fernandes slashed a shot into the side-netting at the other end. But then came the hammer blow.

In the 91st minute, Spanish substitute Mikel Merino was slipped through by Ferran Torres' cute pass, and he fired a perfect low finish beyond the stranded goalkeeper to win the tie and send Portugal and Ronaldo packing. Substitute Bernardo Silva came so close to levelling out of nowhere in the final minute of stoppage time, but his flicked header landed on the top of the net.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Dallas...