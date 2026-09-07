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Pedri dismisses Rodri partnership fears as new Barcelona engine room clicks in 5-0 Valencia demolition
Midfield masterclass silences the critics
Barcelona delivered a statement of intent at Mestalla on Sunday, dismantling Valencia in a five-goal rout that showcased the burgeoning chemistry between Pedri and summer arrival Rodri. Despite pre-match concerns regarding their tactical compatibility, the two Spain internationals dominated the middle of the park, helping Hansi Flick’s side maintain their perfect start to the domestic campaign. Pedri, who found the net during the demolition, was quick to address the narrative that his style clashes with the former Manchester City anchor. The Canary Islander insisted that the partnership is already bearing fruit and will only improve as the season progresses.
"It has been said that we don’t work together, but it’s very comfortable playing with Rodri,” he told Movistar. “He hardly ever loses the ball and that helps a lot in defence. We’re going to have a good understanding that will get even better with more and more games."
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Flick finds the missing piece in Rodri
The arrival of Rodri has added a layer of veteran leadership to a squad that continues to lean heavily on La Masia’s finest prospects. While Barcelona had initially been linked with a move for Julian Alvarez, sporting director Deco pivoted to secure the 30-year-old midfielder, a move that is already paying dividends. Flick has been vocal about the need for his team to show more maturity, particularly when leading in games.
Flick was effusive in his praise for the midfielder’s debut start, highlighting his influence both on and off the pitch. "Everything he does makes sense. Rodri is incredible. Not only on the pitch, but also in the dressing room."
Life without a fixed number nine
While the midfield functioned like a well-oiled machine, questions remained before kick-off about Barcelona’s goal-scoring capacity in the absence of a traditional, prolific striker. However, the five-goal showing silenced those doubts, with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Pedri all contributing to a relentless attacking display. The victory took Barcelona’s tally to 17 goals in just four matches, suggesting that Flick’s fluid attacking system is more than capable of compensating for the lack of a talisman. Pedri believes the sheer variety of attacking threats within the squad is the club's greatest strength this year.
"People always want a striker that scores 40 goals a season, but we have a lot of players that can do that work. We have a lot of players who will get in those positions to score goals -- we have Raphinha, Lamine, Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus, Karim Adeyemi... We won’t lack goals this season," Pedri stated.
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A perfect start builds title momentum
The result at Mestalla leaves Barcelona three points clear at the summit of La Liga, a perfect four wins from four games. It represents a significant statement of intent from Flick, who is now in his third season at the helm and looks to have finally balanced the team's high-pressing intensity with the necessary defensive stability. The harmony between the veteran arrivals and the youthful core has created a sense of optimism around the Camp Nou that hasn't been felt in years. As the Blaugrana prepare for the rigors of the Champions League and a congested domestic schedule, the burgeoning relationship between their two midfield maestros will be under the microscope.
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