Paul Merson predicts Champions League failure for Arsenal after Mikel Arteta missed out on 'X factor' transfer

Arsenal invested around £160 million to bring Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, and Christos Tzolis to north London. However, Merson insists this massive outlay failed to address a glaring issue in the final third. Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained that Arsenal need a transformative forward to conquer Europe.

"Arsenal’s record last year was amazing in the Champions League up to the final, Merson stated. "They’re going to be there or thereabouts, I just don’t think they bought that X factor to take them to that level. I think they’ve got enough to win them the Premier League with their squad, I just think their forward line against the big boys.

"I just think they’re missing that little ingredient. If they’d got a Vinicius Junior or a Julian Alvarez then I think that would have given them the edge to go on and win the Champions League, and I think they might just fall short. But they will be there or thereabouts, there’s no doubt about that."