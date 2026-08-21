Getty Images Sport
'I don't understand it!' - Paul Merson blasts Man Utd for 'baffling' £50m transfer mistake
Merson unconvinced by Brazilian arrival
United’s decision to raid Chelsea for Santos has left Merson scratching his head, with the pundit questioning the logic behind the £50m deal. The Red Devils prioritised a midfield overhaul this summer following the departure of veteran anchor Casemiro, who ended his Old Trafford stay to join Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi. However, Merson remains far from impressed by the profile of the player chosen to fill the void.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man expressed his confusion over the 22-year-old’s arrival, stating: "I just don’t understand the Andrey Santos signing. I might be wrong and Manchester United see something different. But a lot of Chelsea fans were asking what he does. He doesn’t break it up, doesn’t create chances, doesn’t score goals. That’s my problem."
- Getty Images Sport
Carrick’s search for midfield balance
Carrick has been desperate to find the right balance in the middle of the park, especially after missing out on targets like Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson to Premier League rivals. While United secured Youri Tielemans for £35m by activating his release clause, Merson feels the addition of Santos lacks the necessary bite. "I like the Tielemans signing, he’s a good footballer," Merson continued. "But while you have Tielemans and Fernandes as good footballers, you need more than that to get the ball back."
The skepticism is shared by former United midfielder Paul Ince, who also raised concerns regarding the financial layout and the pathway for homegrown talent. Ince told Oddschecker: "They’ve signed the lad Santos from Chelsea for £50m, which is a lot of money for someone like him. I think the jury’s still out on that one. To spend £50m on a young central midfield player when you’ve got [Kobbie] Mainoo coming through the ranks, kind of baffled me a bit."
Santos ready for Old Trafford challenge
For his part, Santos appears undeterred by the criticism and is focused on establishing himself as the club's new defensive heartbeat. The Brazilian is expected to make his competitive debut against Hull City this weekend and has already spoken about the responsibility of inheriting a role previously held by a five-time Champions League winner.
"Casemiro for me, it's like a legend, you know," Santos said of his compatriot. "So now he's gone out. Now I'm here so I feel that I can do like Casemiro did in the last season and I'm here to do it."
Santos described his own style of play as being well-suited to the demands of Carrick’s technical system. "My qualities, I like and prefer playing more deep like a number six," he added. "So I try help my teammates without the ball, and with the ball, I love breaking the lines."
- (C)Getty Images
Further reinforcements on the horizon
Despite the significant investment already made in Santos and Tielemans, United are not finished in the transfer market yet. Reports suggest the club is closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba to further bolster their options before the September 1 deadline.
Only time will tell if this ambitious midfield rebuild, spearheaded by Santos and potentially finalised by Baleba, can silence the critics and deliver the balance Carrick desperately needs.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting