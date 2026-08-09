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Paolo Maldini reveals how close Pep Guardiola came to taking Italy job before pulling out
The secret lunch in Barcelona
In a wide-ranging and explosive interview with Corriere della Sera, Maldini has lifted the lid on his short-lived tenure as the technical director of the FIGC. The AC Milan legend revealed that one of his primary objectives was to bring Guardiola to the Azzurri dugout, a move that would have sent shockwaves through the international football landscape. Maldini recounted a high-stakes meeting in Catalonia where the foundations for what could have been a historic appointment were laid out in meticulous detail alongside former sporting director Leonardo.
Maldini explained the depth of the discussions, stating: “He had expressed the idea of wanting to coach a national team to a few friends of his. We went to visit him in Barcelona, we had lunch together, we talked for a whole day. He was very tempted. He came very close to accepting. He even started writing formations down on pieces of paper."
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The truth behind the salary demands
While rumours at the time suggested that Guardiola’s wage demands were the primary stumbling block for the FIGC, Maldini was quick to dispel any notions that greed played a part in the Spaniard’s decision. Reports in Italy had previously circulated claiming that the tactical mastermind was holding out for a staggering salary of €20 million per season. However, Maldini clarified that the financial aspect was actually the easiest part of the negotiation, with Guardiola showing a surprising level of flexibility regarding his potential remuneration package.
Addressing the salary rumours directly, Maldini was firm in his rebuttal: “Absolutely not. Money was never an issue. Pep told us clearly: Give me one euro less than what the previous coach took and I’m fine.”
The mental toll of the Premier League
Maldini then revealed why the deal fell through. He pointed to a much more human factor: the sheer physical and mental drain of a decade spent at the pinnacle of club football. Having dominated the English top flight with Man City, the intensity of the job had clearly left its mark on Guardiola. The need for a complete break from the dugout became the deciding factor, overriding his curiosity about the Italy job and the tactical planning he had already begun.
“Because of exhaustion,” Maldini insists when asked why the deal fell through. “Guardiola is coming off the back of 10 gruelling years in the Premier League. He’s had back surgery, he wants to rest. But it was a very serious discussion, we studied the squads from the U17s upwards.”
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Turning to Andrea Pirlo
With Guardiola unavailable, Maldini turned to his former teammate Andrea Pirlo. The choice was designed to bring a young, modern approach to the national team, focusing on technical development rather than rigid defensive tactics. However, the appointment was met with fierce resistance, partly due to controversy surrounding Pirlo’s commercial ties to Russian betting companies.
"We didn’t know about it. Public opinion has done its job. But, there was nothing on a legal level that would have prevented Andrea from becoming the head coach of the national team. It was definitely exaggerated in a certain way. Pirlo was willing to end his relations with the Russian betting company."
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