'Our greatest adventure is about to begin' - Tottenham star Conor Gallagher announces he is expecting first baby

Gallagher and Kennedy took to Instagram today to share their joyous personal update with the world. Kennedy posted a series of six beautiful photographs showing the couple standing together in a field, accompanied by their dog. In the images, she is seen holding a baby scan and clutching her growing baby bump. Accompanying the pictures, Kennedy wrote the caption: "Our greatest adventure is about to begin. Baby Gallagher, January 2027."

The couple, who began dating in 2020 and got engaged during a holiday to Mallorca in June, were immediately flooded with messages of support from fans and friends across the footballing world following the heartwarming post.