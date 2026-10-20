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Adhe Makayasa

'It is just the beginning!' - Confident Omar Marmoush targets Tottenham resurgence after opening account in Coventry win

O. Marmoush
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City
Coventry City
Premier League

Omar Marmoush expressed his delight after scoring his first Tottenham Hotspur goal to help secure a crucial 3-1 victory over Coventry City. The Egyptian forward insisted the triumph is merely the start of a recovery following a dismal opening run of results, with Roberto De Zerbi's men recording their first Premier League win of the season.

  • Egyptian forward inspires maiden victory

    Marmoush is confident his maiden strike for the Lilywhites during a 3-1 triumph over their newly-promoted visitors will spark a resurgence this term. Signed on loan from Manchester City, the attacker restored his side's lead in the 58th minute despite catching Milan van Ewijk in the face beforehand. That overdue win after three draws and three defeats lifts them from 20th to 16th.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-COVENTRYAFP

    Returning playmaker sparks early dominance

    Fresh from a four-day warm-weather training camp in Marbella, the hosts broke the deadlock after 14 minutes through James Maddison, who converted Mohammed Kudus' pass against his boyhood club, Coventry.

    Although Dominic Solanke had an effort ruled out, Tottenham maintained control until Jan Paul van Hecke's turnover allowed Jack Rudoni to level after the restart. Marmoush subsequently struck before Ben Davies wrapped up the points in stoppage time.

    Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Marmoush expressed his delight over the victory and the team's overall display: "We are so, so happy. We have had good performances in that last week but haven't got the end result of a win. Very happy to win our first game today also happy to score my first goal for Tottenham. We will build on this."

    Discussing his maiden strike and how it felt to see his hard work secure maximum points, he added: "I am very happy it paid off but I am more happy for the three points we got today."

  • Dressing room backs tactical blueprint

    An encouraging night for Roberto De Zerbi's side was further boosted when Dejan Kulusevski made his first appearance since recovering from a serious knee injury that ruled him out of the entire previous campaign. At the back, the hosts successfully thwarted early threats from Frank Lampard's visiting Coventry outfit.

    Reflecting on the team's ongoing development and addressing the threat posed by their opponents, Marmoush said: "I mean every game we learn. As you said we've played amazing in the first few weeks but the result wasn't there. It is just the beginning."

    He also praised the quality of their visitors while acknowledging the importance of Davies' strike: "They're a very good team, good on transitions. Ben's goal got us the three points and got the game to clam down."

    Highlighting the positive impact of his head coach and the strong unity within the squad, the forward added: "Yeah I feel amazing. With the coach, he helps us all and teaches us small details. He also helps us on a personal basis. I love the intensity and passion that he brings. We believe in the system that we play in. On the pitch we are like a big family and we will fight for each other until the end."

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    Fresh injury concerns cloud celebration

    Despite ending their winless start, Tottenham's medical staff must now assess fresh knocks sustained by defenders Robertson and Tosin Adarabioyo. Marmoush also limped off during the closing stages of the contest. Meanwhile, Coventry drop into 17th place ahead of crucial back-to-back home clashes against Fulham and Sunderland.

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