'Not a big creator' - Declan Rice 'would suit playing right-back' regularly for Arsenal, says Paul Scholes

Discussing the positional shift on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes and Nicky Butt compared the situation to Roy Keane’s versatility at United. Former United midfielder Butt noted: "Roy Keane played right-back for two-thirds of a season."

Scholes added: "He played there loads because United had Bryan Robson and Paul Ince. Roy played there loads and was brilliant. Declan Rice looks like he would suit playing at right-back to me. He can play there. He’s not a big creator anyway."