Frustration for Mikel Arteta & Arsenal as Noni Madueke set to miss crunch Champions League quarter-final clash after injury suffered on England duty

Madueke is one of several Arsenal players who have been forced to leave their national sides during this international break due to mounting injury concerns. Compatriots Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice also departed from the England camp on Saturday, prior to the friendly against Japan, to return to North London for their own urgent medical assessments.

Regarding the situation, England manager Thomas Tuchel stated: “They (Saka and Rice) had medical assessments. Just to get the narrative straight: they desperately wanted to play. They wanted desperately to be involved. It made just no sense to take this risk. If it had been maybe the last game of the season, we would have kept them and tried everything. But in this moment of the season, it did not make sense. The risk for making it worse was just way too big. They were both in discomfort, clearly in discomfort, when we did the medical assessment. So it made absolutely no sense that they stayed.”