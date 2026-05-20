Nick Woltemade is going nowhere! Newcastle back record signing to shine in second season as Eddie Howe maintains faith in German forwrard

According to Telegraph Sport, Newcastle have decided to keep Woltemade for at least a second season, believing he will become much more effective now that he understands the Premier League's demands. Following his club-record £64 million move from Stuttgart last August, the forward struggled for minutes and goals during the winter. His early exhaustion was partly forced upon him; an injury to Yoane Wissa meant the German had to play every game. He often looked ill-equipped to cope with the speed and physicality of English football and was sensibly taken out of the side when he appeared burned out, while a brief experiment to turn him into a midfield player ultimately failed.