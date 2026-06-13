When will Neymar’s World Cup start? Another injury update on Brazil superstar as Carlo Ancelotti’s side prepare to face Morocco

Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco without Neymar after Ancelotti confirmed the forward is not yet fit to return. The Santos star has been sidelined since the start of the Selecao’s pre-tournament training camp due to a calf injury. Supporters had hoped Neymar could recover in time for the opening fixture, but Ancelotti ended any speculation during his pre-match press conference.

Brazil now face one of the toughest tests in their group without their all-time leading scorer available. The injury was diagnosed as a grade-two calf problem, leaving Neymar on an individual recovery programme while the rest of the squad prepare for their first match of the tournament.