Neymar expecting third child with partner Bruna Biancardi as Brazil star jokes he will start new 'Spice Girls' band

Neymar revealed that he and partner Biancardi are expecting their third child together. The announcement came through a gender reveal video shared on social media, where the couple celebrated alongside daughters Mavie and Mel, as well as Neymar’s eldest son, Davi Lucca.

The reveal confirmed that another daughter is on the way. The family moment offered a positive development for the Brazil forward while he continues to recover from injury during the early stages of the 2026 World Cup.