'Indisputable' Neymar backed to play at 2030 World Cup as Brazil's Olympic gold-winning coach criticises Carlo Ancelotti for not treating Santos star like Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking after a 1-1 draw between America-MG and Londrina on Monday, Micale expressed his frustration over how Ancelotti managed his former player.

As reported by ESPN, the coach was left puzzled by the forward's lack of minutes in the United States. Neymar arrived at the tournament carrying an injury and was restricted to just 14 minutes against Scotland and 23 minutes during the 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16. Despite scoring a late penalty in that heartbreaking loss, he could not prevent Erling Haaland from sending the Scandinavian side through. Micale strongly believes that a player of such immense calibre deserved a much more prominent role in the squad.