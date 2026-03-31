Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Netherlands 2026 World Cup kits have landed, and pays homage to the impact Dutch football has on the game.

Orange at a world cup always screams the Netherlands and Nike have released brand new home and away kits for the nation, Inspired by a national culture of experimentation and innovation, the collection reflects the Dutch belief that football. From Total Football to modern tactics, Dutch influence has reshaped the game through ideas rather than scale.

The design language celebrates clarity, balance and progress — representing a federation defined by curiosity, creativity and forward thinking.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netherlands 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

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