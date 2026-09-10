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Italy legend hails Arsenal ‘class’ and explains why Martin Odegaard is thriving under Mikel Arteta

M. Oedegaard
Arsenal
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Champions League

Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has heaped praise on Arsenal following their impressive Champions League victory over Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The former Juventus star believes Mikel Arteta's side were a class above their Italian opponents, singling out Martin Odegaard for his standout performance.

  • Arsenal conquer Naples in Europe

    Arsenal got their new Champions League campaign off to a perfect start on Wednesday evening. Arteta's side secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

    The Gunners are looking to bounce back in Europe after falling agonisingly short last season. They were beaten on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest, but showed their pedigree against the Serie A giants.

    Odegaard proved to be the difference-maker on the night. The Norway international fired home a second-half winner to reward the visitors for a dominant display in Italy.

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    Del Piero lauds Gunners' dominance

    Italy legend Del Piero was quick to highlight the gulf in class between the two sides. Working as a pundit for Sky Sports Italia, the former forward praised Arsenal's physical qualities and relentless style of play.

    He noted that the visitors completely controlled the tempo of the match. Del Piero explained: "Napoli were the ones who were tired in the 80th minute, not Arsenal, because Arsenal kept the ball more, given their style of play"

  • Odegaard thrives in Arsenal system

    Odegaard is enjoying a superb start to the new season, bouncing back from form and fitness struggles during last term’s title-winning campaign. Del Piero believes Arsenal’s tactical setup perfectly allows the Norwegian to cause havoc.

    "Players like Odegaard thrive in a game like that, having had an amazing year behind them," Del Piero noted. "From a psychological standpoint, something comes into play there. It’s not just tiredness, but the style of play, positioning, confidence, and the quality of more established players on the one hand."

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  • SSC Napoli v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    What's next for Arteta's side?

    Arsenal will look to carry their European momentum back into domestic competition this weekend. The Gunners travel to face Sunderland on Saturday night as they continue their push for further silverware.

    Meanwhile, they return to Champions League action on October 13. French side Lille will be the visitors in north London. Arsenal will be eager to secure another three points and cement their status as early contenders for the European crown.

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Serie A
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