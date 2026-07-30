MLS All-Star ratings vs. Liga MX All-Stars: Son Heung-Min delivers the goods, Evander grabs his goal, but shaky defending almost costs hosts in 4-3 win

Liga MX asserted control on things early and were good value for the opening goal. It was a cheap one, though, with Tigres' Juan Brunetta's free-kick all too easily finding Luis Gabriel Rey, who headed past a helpless Matt Freese. MLS woke up soon after, though. Chicago's Philip Zinckernagel peppered the goal. Carles Gil had some bright moments.

Son brought his side back into it. He bagged the equalizer after 20 minutes with a classic cut inside and finish. The LAFC star was at it again three minutes later, guiding Gil's lofted cut-back into the bottom corner. Zinckernagel made it three shortly before halftime with a tidy finish - and MLS really should have made it comfortable from there.

However, it wasn't quite so simple. The introduction of veteran striker Salomon Rondon gave Liga MX a more recognizable focal point in the second half. And they dominated proceedings. The Venezuelan made it 3-2 after 55 minutes. And they really should have had a few more. Some heroic late defending - after some concerning collapses - saw MLS hold on. A crucial fourth from Evander on the hour mark gave MLS the breathing room they needed. Jose Paradela's late third, in second half stoppage time, was little more than a consolation as the MLS All-Stars held on.

This had a bit of bite, plenty of goals, and just enough star power to show why an All-Star Game certainly has its place in Major League Soccer. And that is the best compliment that can be paid.

GOAL rates MLS All-Stars from Bank of America Stadium...