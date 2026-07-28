Son and Muller have played against each other plenty. Both Tim Ream and Ashley Westwood are plenty familiar with Son, in particular, from their battles in the Premier League. Throughout the roster, there is no shortage of longtime competitors and first-time teammates. It's one of the things that makes this week fun.

"Thomas, for example, his career has been amazing," Son said. "I think everybody would be dreaming of playing with him. I'm that kind of a guy as well. When I'm with Thomas, I feel like a kid and playing with him together will be like a dream. This is only one day this happens, so I should enjoy this moment, not only Thomas, but with every single player because they deserve to be here.

"It's sometimes having this weird feeling of playing against those guys, those kind of players and I'll play Thomas next weekend, but I'm playing on Wednesday together with him. It's the same team, so it's kind of weird, but I try to enjoy this moment. It's a huge honor."

Making this game even more unique for some players? Their prior battles. Just this past weekend, the Columbus Crew's 2-1 win over local rivals FC Cincinnati ended with a tunnel melee. Days later, Crew regulars Steven Moreira and Max Arfsten are teammates with Cincy star Evander.

"We just played a few days ago against Cincinnati and Evander," Moreira told GOAL. "Right now, we're just together, cheering, having moments. In the game, some stuff happened that was not too good, but I love him. We know each other. It's just nice to see everyone when you play games. Sometimes you're just mad or fighting, but right here, we just enjoy the moment."

For one final wrinkle? Charlotte FC boss Dean Smith is taking charge of the MLS All-Stars ahead of his side's clash with the Chicago Fire this weekend. Charlotte captain Ashley Westwood jokingly said he hoped that his coach would play Fire star Philip Zinckernagel all 90 minutes to tire him out for the game while limiting the home team's stars to just a cameo.

Regardless of minutes and relationships, starting Thursday, everything goes back to normal. The key now, then, is to enjoy a brief moment with different teammates and different friends.

"It's always neat when you can bring guys in from all over the league," Tim Ream said, "and be a part of a group where you're not kicking each other."