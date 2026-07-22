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Minnesota United confirm James Rodriguez exit as ex-Real Madrid star's MLS adventure ends after just six months
A short-lived American dream
The Colombian superstar's time in Saint Paul has come to an abrupt conclusion as Minnesota took to social media to verify his departure. The club posted a graphic of the midfielder on their official X account with the caption "Thank you for everything, James".
Rodriguez originally joined the Loons in February 2026, arriving with significant fanfare as a free agent after terminating his previous contract with Mexican side Leon. The move was viewed as a major coup for the MLS outfit, bringing a two-time Champions League winner into a dressing room looking for veteran top-level experience. However, the club has now officially decided not to exercise the option in his contract which would have seen his deal extended until December.
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Struggles for consistency on the pitch
Despite the high expectations surrounding his arrival, Rodriguez struggled to secure a permanent place in the starting eleven during his six-month tenure in Minnesota. The creative midfielder featured in only eight matches for the club and was named in the starting lineup on just three occasions. He did not score in his appearances for Minnesota, but did provide two assists.
The decision to part ways comes at a time when the club is re-evaluating its designated player slots and roster construction. While Rodriguez provided moments of brilliance, the lack of consistent minutes and physical durability concerns appear to have influenced the decision to move in a different direction.
Impact behind the scenes
While his statistical contribution on the field may have been limited, the former Everton man earned significant respect for his conduct behind the scenes and his influence on the training ground. Rodriguez's team-mates frequently spoke of his professionalism and the wealth of knowledge he shared with the younger members of the squad.
The departure marks another nomadic chapter for a player who has represented Porto, Monaco, and Olympiacos. Since leaving Real Madrid permanently in 2020, Rodriguez has struggled to find a long-term home, moving between England, Qatar, Greece, Mexico, and now the United States.
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What lies ahead for Rodriguez
With the message published by Minnesota, Rodriguez is once again a free agent and is eligible to negotiate with any club worldwide. He is still a key figure for the Colombia national team, where his performances remain impressive despite his club-level fluctuations. Rodriguez started all five of Colombia's matches at the 2026 World Cup, though he did not register a goal or an assist. He will now shift his entire focus toward upcoming international challenges with Los Cafeteros while his representatives handle options for his next club journey.
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