Mikey Moore seals FC Koln loan switch from Tottenham following standout Rangers spell

Moore revealed he was immediately swayed by the club's persistent interest and attacking philosophy during negotiations: "The club showed great interest right from the start. The talks with the management went really well; the prospect of playing in the Bundesliga here and the way the club wants to play made my decision an easy one."

The England youth international also outlined his ambition to make an immediate impact: "The team has got off to a great start. I watched both the cup matches and the game against Hoffenheim. I'm delighted to be here now - and I want to help the team by scoring as many goals and providing as many assists as possible, so that we can keep this up and have a good season."