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Summer signing number eight! Middlesbrough snap up Tottenham youngster Ashley Phillips on five-year deal
Permanent switch for Spurs prospect
Middlesbrough have officially confirmed the signing of Phillips from Tottenham Hotspur, with the highly-rated defender putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Riverside. The 21-year-old, who originally joined Spurs from Blackburn Rovers in 2023 for a reported fee of £2 million, makes the move to Teesside in search of consistent first-team football after failing to break into the senior setup in North London.
Phillips expressed his excitement about the move, reflecting on his journey through the English leagues so far. 'I got some great experience at a young age with Blackburn. I then experienced what it's like to be a Premier League player at Tottenham,' Phillips told the club website. 'I think I've developed myself into a good player during my loans, but there's more to come from me. I'm very excited to be here. Hopefully we can achieve great things together this season.'
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Building on Championship experience
While Phillips never made a competitive appearance for Tottenham’s first team, he has become a seasoned campaigner in the second tier through several productive loan spells. Most notably, he spent two separate stints with Stoke City, where he made the vast majority of his professional appearances. In total, Phillips has racked up 119 career appearances, with 83 of those coming in a Potters shirt.
Prior to his stint at Stoke City, Phillips spent time on loan with Plymouth Argyle after joining them in January 2024. Having emerged through Blackburn Rovers' prestigious academy, the England youth international had long been on the radar of several top-flight clubs. However, Middlesbrough won the race for his signature after reaching an agreement with Tottenham – as reported by The Athletic on August 6 – in a deal comprising an initial £7 million fee plus up to £13 million in potential add-ons and performance-related bonuses. His decision to commit his long-term future to Boro highlights his belief that the Riverside Stadium is the ideal proving ground to fulfill his potential.
Boro’s ambitious summer overhaul
The arrival of Phillips marks the eighth signing of a remarkably busy summer window for Middlesbrough. Following the heartbreak of losing the Championship play-off final to Hull City in May, the club has acted decisively to strengthen every department of the squad. The summer recruitment drive includes goalkeeper Radek Vitek, strikers Kyle Joseph and Will Lankshear, winger Jeremy Sarmiento, alongside a midfield overhaul featuring Sebastian Berhalter, Max Arfsten, and Myles Peart-Harris.
This significant investment highlights the ambition at the Riverside as Boro look to return to the top flight for the first time since 2017. The recruitment strategy has focused on a blend of youthful potential and technical quality, with Phillips fitting perfectly into that mould.
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Looking ahead to the new campaign
Middlesbrough have already enjoyed a positive start to their competitive schedule, having secured a 1-0 victory over Wrexham in the Carabao Cup last Saturday. That result provided a morale boost ahead of their league opener, and the addition of Phillips - who becomes the second Tottenham player to make a permanent switch to the Riverside this summer following academy graduate Will Lankshear's five-year deal - further strengthens the feel-good factor around the club.
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