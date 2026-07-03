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Is Michael Olise worth €223m? ‘Crazy numbers’ of Real Madrid’s interest in Bayern Munich winger addressed by former France international striker
Olise's rise: From Reading to Bayern & the World Cup
As things stand, Brazilian superstar Neymar remains the most elaborate purchase that professional football has ever seen - with the South American playmaker leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 in a deal that blew the lid off recruitment markets across the globe.
That bar may soon be raised a little higher, with Florentino Perez continuing with his ‘Galactico’ approach to squad building at Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid’s president is never afraid of spending big in order to acquire the best players on the planet.
Olise now occupies that talent pool, with the mercurial 24-year-old having come a long way in a relatively short period of time. Back in 2021, he was turning out in the Championship for Reading - with a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace being made that summer.
He has since set the English top-flight alight, graced the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, linked up with Harry Kane and Co at Bayern - becoming a two-time Bundesliga title winner - and formed part of a fearsome France squad at the 2026 World Cup.
Some remarkable figures were posted by Olise during the 2025-26 campaign, as he registered 25 goals and 28 assists, with it that output which has brought the London-born winger to the attention of La Liga giants in the Spanish capital.
It is being claimed that Real are prepared to make history with any approach for Olise, as they look to add him to an attack that already includes fellow countryman Kylian Mbappe and Brazil international Vinicius Junior.
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Is Olise worth €223m if Real Madrid table a transfer bid?
Is Olise deserving of such a standing, or is there no logic to transfer fees in the modern era? In response to those questions, ex-France striker Saha - speaking in association with Freebets.com, the home of the best betting sites - told GOAL: “It's absolutely crazy numbers. But I do think that he deserves those kind of accolades and debates, because what the boy has done in the space of one to two years, it's unbelievable.
“You have to remember, he was like playing for Crystal Palace and I don't think that people have really understood that type of talent. And this is a beautiful story as well, because someone who could be said to be nonchalant, not caring, not loving maybe football the way we do, has shut every mouth in this world and said, ‘listen, when you do it in your own identity, you can do amazing things’. And now people are chasing him like crazy. It's beautiful.”
Olise likened to Zidane as France bid for World Cup glory
Saha added on Olise’s exploits at the 2026 World Cup, as France cement their standing as favourites to savour global glory in North America: “He hasn't scored, but has been unfortunate. He hasn't scored yet, but he could have got four or five goals and seven assists. And no player has done as well.
“I remember [Zinedine] Zidane in some way in 2006 was absolutely flying, ripping apart Brazil and Spain. And that was a crazy memory. To see Olise a bit like he's in the air, like those players are playing with a very light note and playing like a symphony, it's beautiful to see.
“You can't catch them, you can't aggress them, you can’t stop them. Those guys have this confidence where you can't come close to them, it's really, really difficult to defend. So eventually with the tempo that Olise can impose in midfield, they just find the next pass and here we go, Mbappe is at the end doing his thing. It's beautiful to see.”
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France fixtures: Last-16 showdown with Paraguay next up for Olise & Co
Bayern have stated on a regular basis that they have no intention of parting with Olise, as they have him tied to a contract through to 2029. They are prepared to snub the biggest of offers, but may see their resolve tested over the coming weeks.
France - with several Ballon d’Or contenders within their ranks - will be back in action on Saturday when facing Paraguay in the last-16 of World Cup competition. They are expected to make light work of South American opposition, given the wealth of attacking riches that head coach Didier Deschamps has at his disposal.
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