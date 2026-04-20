Michael Carrick’s best decision? Key call that could land Man Utd job as Premier League title winner explains why Red Devils do not need ‘big-name manager’

Parker added on the best decision that Carrick has made: “I think he's proven himself. I think one of the great strengths that he did do was when he got Steve Holland to work with him.

“He could have brought in somebody who he played with. Everyone's going, that's predictable. But he doesn't. When he goes and gets a recognised coach, somebody who has got a better knowledge than what he has, that tells me that he wants to learn.

“On that side of it, he's doing exactly, in a way, what Sir Alex Ferguson has done. He brings in people who are better at doing things than what he is to improve his team and obviously improve his status as a manager. Steve Holland has been involved in a lot of success at Chelsea during that time with some good football and worked with great players at Chelsea.

“For me, there's a foundation now. It seems like the only thing that's going against him is a lot of players who played at Manchester United. Some of them just don't like the idea of him getting a job because they're seeing something different.

“Ole doing a job and him working for Ole is one of the bits I think that puts a lot of people off on that side of it. But Ole didn't do that bad a job. In the end, Ole got let down by the players, which is part and parcel of football today. You can only trust them so far in certain things and you have to refresh them in certain ways or you go out and work hard to get the ones that you can trust over a duration of time. They'll be honest with you when things aren't working out for them.

“I'm a believer in the fact that the achievement of getting Champions League should get him the job, the opportunity to actually start next season as a full-time manager.”