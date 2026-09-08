Mauricio Pochettino breaks silence on Folarin Balogun's failed Everton transfer as USMNT boss plans 'support' talks

Pochettino admitted that navigating such situations is challenging for an international manager, but he remains firmly in Balogun's corner. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss wants to ensure the striker finds an environment where he can thrive.

"It's difficult because you cannot influence the decision and only you need to support what they are doing with the people making the decisions," Pochettino said, as quoted by ESPN.

"Of course, in some special case, [like] Flo, I will call in the next few days because I want to give a little bit of space after all that happened with his situation in Everton.

"I want to know from him what happened, but always offering our support and be with them and that's it. I think he's an important player for us, was an important player in the World Cup and hope that he can find being in Monaco, in another place, his best place to perform in the best way."