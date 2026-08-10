Matthias Jaissle opens up on Nick Pope future as Newcastle United set low asking price amid Celtic interest

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle has provided a significant update regarding the future of Pope, suggesting that the veteran goalkeeper's time on Tyneside may be drawing to a close. Speaking to reporters following the Magpies' 2-1 pre-season victory over Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium, the German tactician was open about the discussions he has held with the former Burnley man. Despite Pope attending the match in Spain, he was a notable omission from the matchday squad, which immediately sparked intense speculation regarding a potential exit before the transfer deadline.

When asked directly about the 34-year-old’s status at the club, Jaissle revealed that a clear dialogue has been established regarding his prospects for the coming year. "I had a talk with Nick,” Jaissle said. “I really appreciate what he has done in his career so far. He knows exactly the situation right now and we need to deal with it in the best possible way, but I always appreciate the player and the human being behind."