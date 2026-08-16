Matthias Jaissle identifies a 'natural leader' as Dan Burn takes over the Newcastle captaincy following Bruno Guimaraes' departure

Burn replaces Bruno Guimaraes, who had been the team captain for the last two seasons, but left Newcastle for Arsenal earlier this month. The departure of the Brazilian midfielder created a leadership vacuum that the club felt necessary to fill with a figure who understands the internal culture of the squad. Burn is the club’s fourth-highest appearance maker within the current squad and has 11 England caps to his name, including three at this summer’s FIFA World Cup. His international experience and veteran status were cited as key factors in the decision-making process.

While Guimaraes was a talismanic figure on the pitch, Burn offers a different style of leadership, rooted in vocal communication and defensive solidity. The club’s hierarchy believes that having a local player at the helm will help maintain the link between the fans and the players during a season that promises to be a challenging one in the Premier League and beyond.