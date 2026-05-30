Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi agrees move to Premier League rival & signs four-year contract

The transfer forms a major part of a crucial squad overhaul under manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is determined to rectify a catastrophic top-flight campaign. Speaking after a narrow 1-0 victory over Everton to secure safety, he stated: “We close one page and we open another page today.

"We have no time. We have to organise the next season, we have to begin a stronger team. I am very happy and very proud of every one of us. What we did was incredible, but it is finished. Now we have to move on and to prepare the future of our club.

"I came in a difficult moment and I think it made us stronger. We can become better for sure - as a coach, as players, as a club, and we cannot make the same mistakes.”