'Nobody was interested in what I transmitted' - Marcelo Bielsa bids 'very painful' goodbye to Uruguay job in 100-minute press conference

In typical "El Loco" fashion, Bielsa did not hold back during his final media appearance, questioning whether his tactical philosophy had left any lasting impact on the Uruguayan game. Despite three years at the helm, the 70-year-old expressed a deep sense of isolation, suggesting his methods were largely ignored by those around him.

"What I have absolute certainty of is that nobody cares what I know," he said. "I know when someone cares what I know. Nothing I tried to transmit was important, at any level. That was never important from my point of view.

"I don’t see anything bad in it - other people aren’t interested in learning what I know. Case closed. Nobody was interested in what I transmitted, I don’t have the smallest doubt of that.

"I’ve experienced it in the same way that an engineer who lived in Australia and wanted to be a manager in Montevideo came over. I said 'OK, come over', I told him what I know and he accepted it and is now working in Uruguayan football. He’s the only one who I remember being interested."



