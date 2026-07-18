Spain star Marc Cucurella makes shock retirement pledge before World Cup final against Argentina

Cucurella has said he will retire from international football if Spain defeat Argentina in the World Cup final. The defender has played every minute of Spain's run to the showpiece in North America and believes lifting the trophy would leave him with nothing left to achieve for his country.

Having already won the European Championship in 2024, the 27-year-old feels completing the international double would be the perfect way to end his Spain career. He has become a key figure under De la Fuente and an ever-present in Spain's defence throughout the tournament. Away from his retirement pledge, Cucurella has also promised to honour his manager with a tattoo should Spain be crowned world champions.