Manuel Pellegrini hits back at Jose Mourinho's 'played to draw' claims after Betis sink Real Madrid

Pellegrini was in no mood to let Mourinho’s post-match comments overshadow a famous night for Real Betis. After witnessing his side secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory, the Chilean manager faced questions regarding Mourinho's assertion that the home side played primarily for a draw. Pellegrini remained firm in his belief that his team were deserving winners, despite the pressure exerted by the visitors throughout a tense evening in Seville.

Responding directly to the suggestion that Betis were fortunate, Pellegrini stated: "I don't make the same analysis because I think the team went out to win from the first minute of the match, trying to find the back of the net against a rival like Real Madrid, which is, of course, a tough opponent," Pellegrini explained.

"They had some very dangerous set pieces where Alvaro Valles made three very, very good saves, but in the end, we scored the goal and took the three points against a great rival, in a very hard-fought match that, even if it had ended in a draw, would have been a fair result. So, in that respect, that often happens in football: we capitalized on our chances and they didn't."