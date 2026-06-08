‘Owners see pound signs’ - Man Utd warned against ‘ridiculous’ Harry Maguire decision as the Red Devils’ transfer stance is revealed

Manchester United’s leadership has been warned that sanctioned a sale for Maguire would be a "ridiculous" move, even as the club’s transfer stance becomes increasingly clear. Despite putting pen to paper on a new deal just months ago to extend his stay until 2027, the centre-back’s position at the club is anything but secure. A Football Insider report suggests that United are now willing to accept offers at the right price to help facilitate a squad refresh.

Former United chief scout Mick Brown has expressed his disbelief at the potential exit, stating: "Harry Maguire’s future isn’t guaranteed. If you believe what you read, he’s been offered to a couple of clubs, and from what I’ve heard they wouldn’t rule out the possibility of letting him go. I think it would be a ridiculous decision, to be honest, and I would be surprised if he was moved on, but you can never predict what this board will do."