'All the very best for the future' - Man Utd officially confirm first-team player has left to join Serie A club

The saga regarding Hojlund’s future has finally reached its conclusion with Manchester United confirming the striker has joined Napoli on a permanent basis. The 23-year-old spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan in Italy, and the move has now been made official following the conclusion of the season. In a short statement on the club's official website, United bid farewell to the forward, stating: "Everyone at the club would like to wish Rasmus all the very best for the future."

Hojlund’s departure marks the end of a three-year association with the Premier League giants. Having joined from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 as a boyhood fan of the club, he managed to score 26 goals in 95 appearances for the Red Devils. He also claimed silverware during his time in England, featuring as a substitute in the 2024 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City at Wembley.



