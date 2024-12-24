Macus-Rashford(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd make surprise Marcus Rashford calendar call as homegrown forward pushes for transfer away from Old Trafford

M. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United have surprisingly made Marcus Rashford 'Mr January' on their 2025 calendar, despite his desire to seek a "new challenge".

  • Rashford dropped from the last three squads by Amorim
  • Forward has hinted he wants to leave club
  • Yet he will feature in Man Utd's 2025 calendar
