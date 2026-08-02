AFP
Man Utd launch SHOCK raid for Arsenal defender as Mikel Arteta faces transfer dilemma
Red Devils eye audacious Lewis-Skelly move
Lewis-Skelly, who can operate at left-back or in central midfield, has become a surprise target for the Old Trafford hierarchy as they look to solve their long-standing issues on the left side of the backline. While Newcastle's Lewis Hall remains a priority, a report from The Independent suggests that United are 'investigating' whether a deal for the Arsenal academy graduate is possible.
The Old Trafford hierarchy have long-standing interest in Lewis-Skelly and are aiming to see whether Arsenal would do business, given the English champions’ plan to spend big over the next few weeks.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta's Brazilian double swoop
United's interest comes amid Arsenal's ambitious pursuit of two world-class Brazilian talents. The Gunners have already reached an agreement with Newcastle for the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes after raising their bid to £77m plus add-ons. This deal is expected to be finalised imminently, providing Arteta with the dominant midfield presence he has craved to sustain Arsenal's domestic and European dominance.
However, the spending does not stop there. Arsenal are also heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, who has entered the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu. The Gunners are reportedly prepared to completely smash their existing wage structure for a player of Vinicius' calibre.
Arteta admits to Lewis-Skelly management regret
While Lewis-Skelly was a key figure in the final weeks of the season, helping Arsenal clinch their first Premier League crown since 2004, he struggled for consistent minutes earlier in the year. Arteta previously addressed the situation, stating: "I’ve been tough on him. He had a spectacular season last year when he jumped into the first team. He had some difficult moments after that, but he stayed very humble, very focused, very aligned with what we wanted to do, and I knew he was ready. He’s been showing in training every day the opportunities that he had to play."
Reflecting on his hesitation to deploy the 19-year-old in a midfield role following a spectacular display in a 3-0 win against Fulham last season, Arteta added: "Probably I don’t have a clue and maybe I should have done it earlier, I don’t know. But I have to do things when I believe that the player is ready, the team is ready and the opponent is the right one to play with him in that position. We’ve done it today, it’s the first time.
"It was a big risk because I knew what was going to happen. If it works it's great, if we'd have lost the game - 'How do you play a kid at this age in this scenario in a position he hasn't played?' I knew that but I had the feeling it was the right game for him."
- Getty Images
Carrick looks to build on momentum
Michael Carrick is determined to continue his recruitment drive after already securing deals for the likes of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. The United boss sees Lewis-Skelly as a player who fits the modern profile of a versatile, technically gifted defender capable of stepping into midfield.
Arteta remains a huge admirer of the teenager, but he faces a genuine dilemma. Keeping Lewis-Skelly ensures depth and homegrown talent, but selling him could provide the final funds needed to secure world-class targets like Vinicius or Guimaraes. For Lewis-Skelly, the lure of more guaranteed first-team football at Old Trafford could be tempting, especially after his shock omission from Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad following his limited minutes in 2025-26.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting