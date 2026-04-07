Man City set to beat Man Utd to £65m Elliot Anderson transfer as Nottingham Forest star makes preference clear

According to The Mirror, City bosses have made Anderson one of their primary targets and are growing increasingly confident of landing him in a £65 million deal. Pep Guardiola’s side have identified the 23-year-old as a priority addition to their midfield engine room. While local rivals United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all registered an interest, the club are poised to win the race. He has let it be known that the Etihad Stadium is his preferred choice, and he is expected to leave Forest irrespective of whether the club avoid relegation or not.