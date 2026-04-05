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Revealed: Premier League star Man Utd will turn to ‘if they miss out on Elliot Anderson’ - with rivals City forcing Red Devils into a rethink
United pivot to Tonali as City lead race
According to Football Insider, United are closely monitoring Tonali’s situation at St James' Park amid growing fears they will miss out on Anderson. The Forest playmaker has been the number one choice to revitalise the midfield, but City are currently leading the race for the 23-year-old and are confident of striking a deal. Forest are expected to demand a fee in the region of £100 million ($132m) for the England international. Given City’s superior financial muscle and United’s need to spread their budget, the club have acknowledged that a rethink is necessary to avoid being left short-handed.
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Strategic fit for the Casemiro role
With the club desperate to reinforce their engine room under Carrick, the 25-year-old Italy international has emerged as the preferred alternative. Former United chief scout Mick Brown believes the midfielder offers a specific profile that would suit the tactical requirements at Old Trafford. Providing a comprehensive assessment of the situation, Brown explained exactly why the former AC Milan man is viewed as the ideal candidate to step into a defensive midfield capacity. "He would fit into that Casemiro role better than some of the other options they’ve considered and he’s really impressed for Newcastle this season," Brown revealed.
Scout reveals Tonali is the top target
Brown explained exactly why the Red Devils are shifting their focus and plotting a potential transfer. "There are a lot of midfielders Man United have looked at," he told Football Insider. "Elliot Anderson, obviously, is the main one there, he’s the one they really want but there’s interest from Man City as well so it might be difficult. But if they miss out on Anderson, Tonali is the one I’ve heard mentioned the most. He would fit into that Casemiro role better than some of the other options they’ve considered and he’s really impressed for Newcastle this season."
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Newcastle face nervous summer over star departures
Newcastle face a nervous transfer window, with concerns growing that they could lose several high-profile names if they fail to secure European football. Alongside Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes has also been linked with an exit, leaving manager Eddie Howe facing a potential mass exodus. Tonali has been a consistent performer for the Magpies, racking up 47 appearances and providing seven assists. However, with his representatives reportedly gauging interest from across the division since January - including Arsenal and Liverpool - United are poised to strike if the opportunity to land their £100m-rated alternative presents itself.