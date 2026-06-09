Man City winger Savinho the ‘kind of player’ Tottenham need as ex-Spurs star picks out three positions that Roberto De Zerbi must strengthen in summer transfer window

Tottenham have historically prided themselves on an attacking brand of football, an identity De Zerbi is expected to restore after securing top-flight status. Sandro insists the board must give the manager time to build, drawing comparisons to Pep Guardiola to highlight the delicate tactical balance required. Sandro explained: "I think that's what De Zerbi needs, that they give him time, let him choose the players. It's trust over time, isn't it? Exactly, and it will be a massive change, because now we have the idea of the philosophy. I think football has changed, because people just want to be successful, but Tottenham, we have always played attacking football, and we need to have someone that has the same idea and philosophy. Of course you’re playing in the Premier League, it's not just attack, attack and you have to be clever, you need to control the game. Guardiola for example, you can’t be more attacking that Guardiola, it’s impossible, but it’s very clever."