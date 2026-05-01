Are Man City cracking up? Ghosts of title races past are threatening to derail dominant WSL season

That's because, after weeks of coming across as being entirely unaffected by the pressure, some cracks have started to show as the Cityzens pursue a first WSL crown since 2016. That 11-point lead has been slowly chipped away at by Arsenal in particular, who now sit eight points behind the leaders with two games in hand. The Gunners are hitting form, too, with them on the brink of becoming the first English side to reach back-to-back Women's Champions League finals.
It's still firmly in City's hands, and the fixtures that remain look kind on paper. This weekend, Andree Jeglertz's side host third-from-bottom Liverpool, before finishing the campaign away at second-from-bottom West Ham on May 16. But this club, and many of these players, have been here before. So are the ghosts of title races past coming back to haunt them? Or can City exorcise those demons and get over the line, ending their 10-year wait for just a second WSL title?