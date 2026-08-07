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Maghnes Akliouche completes 'dream' transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco
PSG secure highly-rated France international
PSG have officially announced the signing of Akliouche from AS Monaco. The 24-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a long-term contract that will keep him in the French capital until 2031. The versatile playmaker will wear the number 11 shirt for his new club.
Returning to the Ile-de-France region where he grew up represents a significant milestone in his rapidly developing career. Akliouche expressed his immediate delight after completing the transfer. He thanked club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting advisor Luis Campos, and head coach Luis Enrique for placing their trust in his abilities.
A special return to the capital
Moving to the Parc des Princes holds deep personal significance for Akliouche. The Tremblay-en-France native spent his early childhood playing for local sides Villemomble and US Torcy before departing for Monaco in 2017.
"First of all, I'd like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and, of course, coach Luis Enrique for the confidence that have placed in me," Akliouche revealed. "I am very proud. And I'm obviously very happy! For me, it's an honour to join a club as prestigious as Paris Saint-Germain.
"When Paris Saint-Germain showed an interest in me, well, for me it was clear! It's a special club for me because I grew up in the Paris region. It's a great source of pride to play for Paris Saint-Germain. My aim? Simple: work hard and help the team win.
"That’s about it! It’s a wonderful story for me, and also for my family. But right now, I’m really focused on working hard and repaying all that trust on the pitch. Being here today is truly marvellous. It’s something really special. I’m also aware of the high standards required to represent this team. I’m really focused solely on that today."
Rising to prominence in the principality
Akliouche developed into one of Monaco's most crucial attacking assets before securing his transfer. The left-footer enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 campaign, registering seven goals and 12 assists in 43 matches.
He maintained that impressive consistency during the 2025-26 season, contributing another seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions. Those domestic and continental performances captured the attention of the French national team. Having won an Olympic silver medal in Paris in 2024, Akliouche earned his senior debut in September 2025 and subsequently secured a place in France's 2026 World Cup squad.
- AFP
Preparing for a new chapter
Akliouche must now seamlessly integrate into Enrique's demanding tactical system. The creative midfielder's versatility will be heavily relied upon as PSG compete across multiple domestic and European fronts.
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