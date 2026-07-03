Luis de la Fuente admits Lamine Yamal still 'hasn't quite arrived' at 2026 World Cup after Spain wonderkid fails to score in last-32 win over Austria

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, De la Fuente expressed immense pride in the collective maturity shown by his squad during their first knockout test. The tactical mastermind singled out Yamal for praise, highlighting that the historic milestone of becoming the youngest European player to win 10 major tournament matches shows his undisputed value.

De la Fuente stated: "He's very eager to demonstrate his footballing identity at a World Cup, which is where a player of his calibre has to prove himself, and he's doing just that. He has a lot to offer; he's calm yet motivated because he sees other players putting on a great show, and he hasn't quite arrived yet, but he will next time."