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Luciano Spalletti demands Juventus transfer action as Khephren Thuram injury fears grow
Thuram injury nightmare forces specialist intervention
The primary driver behind Spalletti's demand is the deteriorating condition of Khephren Thuram’s knee. The French midfielder has endured a miserable start to his career in Italy, spending the majority of the summer working away from the main group. There is now a genuine fear within the club that the player may require surgical intervention to resolve a persistent patellofemoral syndrome that has plagued him since his final months in France. The situation has reached a boiling point, leading to an urgent consultation with one of the most respected medical professionals in the sport.
In a bid to find clarity, Thuram will fly to Lyon early next week to see Bertrand Sonnery Cottet, the specialist who previously operated on Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti. The outcome of this visit will dictate Juventus’ strategy in the final hours of the market.
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Midfield crisis forces Spalletti to speak out
The manager's frustration stems from a combination of bad luck on the treatment table and missed opportunities in the market. Juventus had been heavily linked with a move for former AC Milan star Franck Kessie, but the deal failed to materialise, leaving a significant void in the recruitment plan. The victory over Parma was somewhat overshadowed by a worrying development involving Andrea Cambiaso, who had to be withdrawn after sustaining a knock. This adds to an already crowded treatment room at the Allianz Stadium, with Kenan Yildiz currently sidelined for two to three months due to a fractured metatarsal and Weston McKennie also missing from the action.
Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, Spalletti did not hide the reality of the situation, admitting that the current roster is not equipped to handle the long season ahead without further investment. “If the situation for Thuram is confirmed, then we need a player in midfield. Our directors had organised a logical and interesting approach, but that has gone, so they will seek out an alternative," Spalletti said.
Defending the solid performance in Turin
Despite the absences, Spalletti was quick to defend his team’s display against suggestions that the performance was below par. The coach expressed his satisfaction with the sustained pressure his side exerted, even if the final pass or finish was not always precise in the opening stages. For the former Napoli boss, the tactical discipline shown by his players was the most encouraging takeaway from the evening.
“I liked the first half too, very much. It’s true we didn’t manage to create the space to get the shots on goal, with the movements around the penalty area, that we were a little chaotic with 20 crosses. There was one great save from Guglielmo Vicario, because I heard people saying that the result was in doubt and Juventus were disappointing, but that header was the only chance that Parma had," Spalletti explained.
"We played a very serious game, with purpose and quality. I'd be happy to stay like this; the problem is that we weren't precise enough to cause more problems."
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Demands for Kolo Muani to show more grit
While Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners provided the decisive spark off the bench to secure the three points, Spalletti turned his attention to Randal Kolo Muani. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has shown flashes of his undoubted technical quality and explosive pace, but his manager believes there is a missing ingredient in his game that prevents him from reaching his full potential in the Serie A environment.
"I think he knows how to play in many situations, because he has quality and pace. He just needs a little more blood in the veins, more grit during those moments, as in my view that will sort everything out," Spalletti noted.
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