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Adhe Makayasa

Jurgen Klopp waves to Kylian Mbappe's mum! Ex-Liverpool boss reveals how he almost signed Real Madrid star as pair reunite at World Cup

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J. Klopp
K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
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Liverpool
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Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club's audacious attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe before his blockbuster transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Reuniting with the French star at the World Cup, the legendary German coach detailed chartering a five-room private jet for the family during their record "non-transfer" saga.

  • Klopp greets Mbappe's mother

    A heartwarming yet emotional moment unfolded on the sidelines in Foxborough as Klopp watched the French stars warm up with a heavy heart. The former Liverpool manager, now working as a MagentaTVexpert, reunited with Mbappe and subsequently waved to the player's mother after the quarter-final clash against Morocco.

    This iconic encounter reopened old memories for Klopp, who admitted his frustration at having previously negotiated with three Les Bleus stars - Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Adrien Rabiot - without ever managing to land any of them at Anfield. Klopp stated: "It's extremely tough for me right now. I've already negotiated with three of their players and never got them."


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    German details secret flight

    He then laid bare the undercover operation he designed for Mbappe back in 2017. Liverpool's management went as far as charting a private jet from Blackpool to Nice to keep the meeting completely hidden from the prying eyes of the media.

    Recalling the ultra-secret pursuit high above the French skies with the striker's family, Klopp added: "With Mbappe, it was before he went to Paris. That was roughly €500 million, the most expensive non-transfer we've ever made.

    "We flew from Blackpool to Nice. In Nice, the whole Mbappe family boarded a private jet with five cabins. Then we flew around in circles and had a delicious meal. We weren't allowed to be seen. It was great – and then he went to Paris."

  • Anfield misses superstar signing

    Despite Liverpool's luxurious efforts, Mbappe chose a €180 million switch to Paris Saint-Germain. However, his tenure in France was compromised by internal rivalries with Lionel Messi and Neymar. The 27-year-old superstar has since turned over a new leaf with Real Madrid, though he is still waiting to realise his ultimate dream of lifting the Champions League, while PSG have gone on to win it twice in the two years since his departure.

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  • Brazil v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Manager eyes Germany job

    Having decided to step down from his post at Anfield in 2024, Klopp is currently enjoying his media role before preparing for a return to management. The 59-year-old is on the verge of replacing Julian Nagelsmann as Germany national team coach once the major tournament in the United States concludes. Meanwhile, Mbappe remains completely focused on leading Les Bleus, having now reached the semi-finals, as his goal helped France eliminate Morocco in the last eight.