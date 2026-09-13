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Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola reveals the tactical reason for Bradley Barcola's sudden role change following a draw against Fulham
Tactical evolution and positional flexibility
Having featured on the right flank during the midweek European triumph, the Frenchman was switched to the left for his full Premier League debut. Iraola was quick to dismiss any suggestion that his wingers are tied to a single side of the pitch, emphasizing a fluid tactical approach. The former PSG man is expected to be a versatile weapon in the Reds' arsenal throughout the campaign as
Addressing the specific decision to move Barcola, Iraola explained: "I think I said it a lot of times, we have four wingers and probably before the season everyone would say we had more left wingers than right wingers because they've played more there. All the wingers will play on the right and play on the left, depending on the match-ups, depending where we think they are going to be more dangerous, depending sometimes on the defensive demands, depending what we feel, what we analyse. I think Bradley, I think everyone – the four of them – have already played both sides and it is going to be all the season like this."
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Barcola's potential and physical development
Despite the lack of goals at Anfield, Iraola found reason for optimism in the performance of Barcola. The French youngster, who arrived with high expectations, showed flashes of his quality on the left flank after featuring on the opposite side during the midweek clash against Atletico Madrid. Iraola was quick to point out that the winger is still adapting to the physical rigours of English football following a disrupted preparation period.
"I think with Bradley we are also building his physical condition because he hasn't had any minutes in pre-season and I think there is a good part where today he played, I think, a little bit more even than three days ago against Atletico Madrid," Iraola stated.
"He had a good chance [at the] second post; they blocked the shot but he arrived well. Probably we know he has more but now it's about giving him the minutes, keep building his confidence and he's a player that is going to give us more."
Endo's selection battle and defensive solidity
The manager also shed light on the current status of Wataru Endo, who has found starting opportunities hard to come by in recent matches. With a crowded midfield featuring the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Japanese international faces significant internal competition. Despite the limited minutes, Iraola maintained that the veteran midfielder remains a valued member of the squad and will be required as the fixture list intensifies.
"I think Wata lost quite a lot of the pre-season. I think he's still not at his best but he's training very well. The problem is, in front of him in his position I have a lot of players. He's competing against a lot of players because we are also giving minutes to try Ryan, Alexis, Dom, players that I am selecting right now. But Wata is definitely a player that I like and for sure he will have his moments," he said.
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Home comforts and looking ahead
While a draw at home is rarely celebrated at a club of Liverpool's stature, Iraola was firm in his belief that the atmosphere at Anfield is not the problem. The manager remains confident that the support of the crowd will be a deciding factor once the team finds its rhythm again.
"I haven't felt it, I didn't feel it three days ago against Atletico Madrid. I prefer to play at home, definitely. I prefer to be at home. We cannot find the reasons outside, we have to find the reasons inside the pitch, in us. We know that if we push, the people will be with us. This is 100 per cent," Iraola concluded,
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