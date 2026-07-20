Lionel Scaloni addresses his Argentina future in wake of World Cup final loss to Spain

In the immediate aftermath of the narrow defeat at the MetLife Stadium, Scaloni struggled to contain his emotions, eventually breaking into tears and cutting his press conference short.

Despite the disappointment of failing to retain the crown won in 2022, the manager took a moment to reflect on a historic tenure that saw the Albiceleste claim four major trophies since 2018.

Speaking to the media while fighting back tears, the manager hinted that a decision regarding his long-term tenure has already been weighed up. He noted that although he intends to honour his current deal, the path forward remains unclear. "I have an idea of what I want to do, I will fulfill the contract and then I'll see. The truth is that I feel the need to think, because I don’t know if something this big can be done again."